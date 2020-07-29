1/1
Carmela Perez Garza
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela Perez Garza

Alice, TX - Carmela Perez Garza of Alice, Texas was called home to be with Our Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Corpus Christi at the age of 66. Born to the late Roberto Perez and Emma Cantu Perez on April 23,1954, she was raised in Alice where she graduated from Alice High School in 1972.

Carmela was highly regarded as a dedicated, spiritual, and compassionate person. She never met a stranger, and always left everyone she spoke to with a compliment or a kind word. She was wholeheartedly devoted to everything she did including her career, but was most dedicated to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and to her family.

Carmela was passionate about her work with the Texas Department of Transportation (Alice Area Office). After 40 years of dedicated service to a career she loved, she retired happily in 2014. Carmela was also well known as a fiercely devout Catholic and as an active parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Alice. In her many years of devotion to the church, she served in many ministry roles that deeply impacted her church community. A member of Catholic Daughters of The Americas Court Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe #2426, she also devoted much time to serving others as a Team FLAME and Team ACTS leader, as a Lector and as a Eucharistic Minister, as a religious education teacher, as a member of the Cursillistas, and as the establishing founder of the Divine Mercy and Rosary Ministry prayer group in which she prayed every Tuesday and Friday without fail. Her summers were also dedicated to serving the youth of the church as a Vacation Bible School coordinator. As a highly respected spiritual guide for the youth, she served honorable roles as Godmother and sponsor for many baptism, communion and confirmation candidates, and as a witness and madrina in many weddings over the years.

Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Roberto and Emma Cantu Perez; her mother-in-law, Teresa C. Garza; one nephew Aaron "Kirby" Garza; and her brother-in-law, Jose David Garza. After the passing of her mother and mother-in-law, she graciously assumed the role of Matriarch for which her families will be forever grateful.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Arnoldo "Tractor" Garza of Alice, daughter, Anna Lyta Leal (Robert, Jr) of Corpus Christi; son, Arnoldo "Bubba" Garza II (Jennifer Lopez) of Alice; sister, Thelma Bass; and niece, Edna Harris both of Fruitland Park, Florida; and two grandsons, Robert Arnold Leal and James Alexander Lopez. Carmela is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and her loyal canine companion, William "Will" Garza, who will miss her terribly.

Due to the pandemic of Covid -19 we are living during this time, we will be following guidelines given by our city and county officials and the CDC. However, we will have a public visitation on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 11:00 To 12 :00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. The recession of the Divine mercy and a holy Rosary will be at 12:00 noon. Funeral procession will depart at 2:30 P.M. to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a mass will be celebrated at 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.

The family ask that you keep them in your prayers throughout the services and their time of grief, to stay safe and healthy. Family is reserving the services of attendance for immediate family members. They have kept everyone in mind and encourage everyone to view the services via live stream Via Facebook on Rosas Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Rosary
12:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral
02:30 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
July 30, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Carmela's passing. She was always so friendly and sweet. I always felt good after stopping to say hello to her. My condolences to her family.
Rosa Linda San Miguel
Friend
July 30, 2020
HEY NEIGHBOR! Is how we would call each other when ever we ran into each other.
Carmela was a special friend & will be missed.
R. I. P. Neighbor
Blessings to the Tractor family.
Joe & Norma Munoz
Neighbor
July 30, 2020
Words cannot express the sorrow at hearing of Carmela’s passing. I have nothing but warm and happy memories of a life-long family friend. Both families were such friends of my parents. Carmela, you are with our Lord and rejoicing!!! Tractor, may your faith comfort you and the rest of the family.
Gloria Ann Cardona
Friend
July 30, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gloria Ann Cardona
July 30, 2020
We want to express our condolences to the Garza family on the passing of Carmela. She was such a wonderful person who had such a positive attitude at all times. May she rest in peace, love you all.
Joe A and Byrdi Gonzalez
Friend
July 30, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Perez/Garza family. The family of Abel Balboa Sr. will forever be grateful and thankful to her for her willingness to do the State flag presentation when our dad Abel Balboa Sr. Went home to be with the Lord!!! She had already retired but I wanted her to do it because my dad had retired from The Texas Highway Dept. and my dad loved her. She was always very good to my dad!! She did and for that we will always be so grateful and thankful!! May the comfort of the Holy Spirit embrace her husband, children and family!!! Her heartfelt acts of kindness and love will forever be cherished!!!
Lydia Balboa Resendez
Classmate
July 30, 2020
I have always called her "Carmelita", ever since we were kids growing up friends. Our parents were the best of friends and my heart is full of wonderful memories. Tractor, Arnold and I are so very sorry for your loss. Carmelita was a very special human being and we know she will be dearly missed by so many who were blessed to know her. Please take care and may our great Lord grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Arnold & Carol Benavides
Friend
July 30, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the Garza families and Perez families in the passing of Carmela, God Bless your Soul and May you Rest In Peace , Carmela you left this World a Better Place,
Alfredo Garcia
Classmate 72
Alfredo Garcia
Classmate
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mr.&Mrs. Sam Smithwick
Friend
July 29, 2020
WHEN I MET MRS.Garza she was a very happy loving lady.She was so kind in speaking. I will miss that big smile you had at all times. May you RIP and you will never be forgotten.
Mr & Mrs Homer Solis Sr
Friend
July 29, 2020
Condolences to all of her family. Carmela was a beautiful person, inside and out. She always had a smile and such a beautiful glow round about her. Being that I no longer live in Alice, I went to a funeral about a year ago and Carmela and I stood together at the services. My heart hurts but I know that she is walking the streets of gold with our Lord. May she rest in peace. Till we meet again, my friend.
Edie Lindsey
Friend
July 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Garza family. Carmela was a great person, always ready to help wherever needed. She was my helpful parent when I taught her children in Ben Bolt and helped us on our trip to Washington DC. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. May she now RIP!
Connie Rodriguez
Friend
July 29, 2020
Carmela always had such a beautiful smile and a heart full of kindness! Her smile will forever be in my thoughts.
Her precious soul will always be with us. I know She is praying for us all. My deepest condolences to the family. May the perpetual light shine upon her & grant her peace.
Rebecca Schmidt
Friend
July 29, 2020
my condolences t
Tractor to you and your family
Carmela was a wonderful person. Our prayers for you and your family.
Imelda ortiz
Friend
July 29, 2020
“When the person you are closest to is gone, hold on to their memories and know that they are always with you.”
CONDOLENCES Andy and Josie Villarreal
and family
ANDY VILLARREAL
Family
July 29, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marisela Rodriguez
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Condolences to Perez Garza family.
Samuel Morales
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to a beautiful and spirited lady. May she Rest In Peace and be happy in her forever home. On behalf of the Flores and Lucio families.
Maricela Flores
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Miranda Battice
July 29, 2020
OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO CARMELA'S ENTIRE FAMILY. OUR PRAYERS CONTINUE FOR YOU ALL OF YOU. HEAVEN HAS GAINED AN ANGEL. REST IN PEACE PRECIOUS CARMELA.

PACO AND GRACE LOPEZ
GRACE LOPEZ
Friend
July 29, 2020
OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO CARMELA'S ENTIRE FAMILY. OUR PRAYERS CONTINUE. HEAVEN HAS GAINED AN ANGEL. REST IN PEACE PRECIOUS CARMELA.
GRACE LOPEZ
Friend
July 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Arnoldo Garza and family. May God bless her in his eternal reign.
Juan Andres Garza
Friend
July 29, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Juan Andres Garza
July 29, 2020
I had been praying for Carmela to overcome this disease. God’s will was to have her in his kingdom. I am so saddened that she has left us. She touched so many lives. Praying for your whole family but especially for Carmela who was so beloved.
Zenaida Sanchez
Friend
July 29, 2020
My most heart felt condolences for Carmela’s family ; Bubba, Anna , Mr . Garza and extended family . I was honored to have known her during my career as an educator for Ben Bolt ISD . May the Lord help heal your hearts .
Carmen Hornsby
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved