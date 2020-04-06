|
Carmella J. Parsley
Corpus Christi - Carmella J. Parsley, age 86, passed away April 3, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1933 to Pietro and Carmilla DiMarco in Staten Island, NY, where she grew up. She graduated from New Dorp High School in 1951. Lawrence "Larry" Parsley first laid eyes on Carmella in the choir loft of New Dorp Baptist Church, the same place where they later married on November 12, 1955.
She served for 20 years as a secretary and later administrative assistant with Central Power & Light, but her greatest love was serving as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. Those closest to her will cherish memories of her delicious Italian cooking and baking, warm smile, multiple acts of kindness and generosity, and deep faith in Christ. She was the ultimate people-person and had a genius for making new friends. She was an active member of Parkdale Baptist Church, which later became Community of Faith. Carmella is survived by Larry, her beloved husband of 65 years, daughter Karen Richey, sons Larry Jr. (Jaletta) and Clay (Liz), grandchildren Nicole (Brian) Ford, Sarah (Andrew) Richey, Adam Parsley, Andrew (Hayley) Parsley, Jack Parsley, Timothy Parsley, and Laurel Parsley, as well as six great-grandchildren.
In keeping with current pandemic restrictions, there will be a private service for her at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9, officiated by her son Larry Jr.
However, her family looks forward to a time when they can gather family and friends to a Celebration of Life Service at a date and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carmella's honor to Community of Faith Baptist Church, 6606 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020