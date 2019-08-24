Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park
Resources
Carmen A. Caldera


1935 - 2019
Carmen A. Caldera Obituary
Carmen A. Caldera

Corpus Christi - Carmen A. Caldera, age 84, passed away on August 20, 2019. she was born on April 01, 1935 to Paul and Luciana Alaniz. She was a loving mother to seven sons and cherished the special bond she had with each one of them. Carmen enjoyed baking, painting, sewing, crocheting, spending time with family, watching her novelas and long phone conversations with her sister, Irma. She was a caring mother, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was never afraid to voice her opinion but always had a sweet way of expressing herself.

Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Luciana Alaniz, son, John David Vela, sister, Gloria Gonzalez and sister-in-law, Yolanda Alaniz.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her six sons, Henry (Minnie) Vela, Charles Vela, Ruben O. (Kristen) Vela, Alex Caldera, all of Houston, Texas, Thomas (Christina) Caldera and Michael Caldera of Corpus Christi, Texas, 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, brothers, John (Bertha) Alaniz and Paul Alaniz, sister, Irma Mancha, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 24, 2019
