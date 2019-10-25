|
|
Carmen C. Olvera
Corpus Christi - Carmen C. Olvera, 63, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1956 to Nicolas and Juanita Olvera. Carmen will always be remembered for her devotion to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Juanita Olvera and her sister Olga C. Olvera.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Ceballos, and her 3 sons, Christopher, Anthony Olvera and Michael Casas, 3 sisters, Ester Reyes, Olivia (Wayne) Ritchie, Yolanda Vasquez, 2 brothers, Nick C. Olvera and Juan c. (Delia)Olvera and 9 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Saxet Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. Interment will be at a later date.
Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019