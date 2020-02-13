|
Carmen Longoria
Corpus Christi - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Maria del Carmen Ortegón Peña Longoria; a loving & devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Carmen's book of life started April 5, 1942, in Kingsville TX, and closed Feb. 6, 2020, at her home in Calallen.
Carmen was born to Andres & Florinda Ortegón, she was the youngest of five. An exceptional mother to four children; Ricardo U. Peña, Jorge F. Peña, David R. Peña & Glenda Y. Harper. She was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren.
Carmen was a remarkable homemaker. Her house was her castle. Her home was decorated for each holiday and full of aromas of meals made with love. Her designs were her "own creations" and they were bold and colorful, truly expressive to her personality. Carmen will not only be remembered for her artistic side & delicious cooking but for her faith as well. She was a prayer warrior. Every morning Carmen prayed for those in need and all souls dear to her. She enjoyed music genres like big band swing, doo-wop & rock-n- roll of the 50's, salsa, mariachi trios & instrumental.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ricardo Peña in 1969, her husband Manuel Longoria in 2012, her grandson Adrian Peña in 1999 & her brother Andres Ortegón Jr. in 2000. Carmen is survived by her children & grandchildren; Andrew Peña, Adam Peña, Tara Peña, Michael Peña, Zarae Peña, Alahni Peña, David Peña Jr; and her siblings; Gloria Garcia, Ernesto Ortegón & Humberto Ortegón.
A funeral mass will take place on Fri. March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5830 Williams Dr., Corpus Christi TX. Mass will begin at 10 am with a reception following for her family & friends. In lieu of flowers, plants for the family or a donation to the church, OLPH, would be acceptable. GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020