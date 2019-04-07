|
Jeanie Brown, age 78, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 surrounded by her four children, beginning eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born Carol Jean Sellers on June 26, 1940, in Hollywood, Florida to parents, John William "Jay" Sellers and Mary Margaret Lenoir Sellers. Jeanie loved to reminisce about her simple, idyllic childhood with countless happy memories of times with family, friends and neighbors. Jeanie graduated from South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida and went on to receive a degree in Education from the University of Miami.
Jeanie moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1969 with her husband and children and stayed for over thirty years rearing her family there. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi and later its mission church, Yorktown Baptist. Jeanie was passionate about education, volunteering countless hours to Sanders Elementary, St. James Episcopal School, Tom Browne Junior High and Mary Carroll High School and to the various extracurricular activities of her four children. She also enjoyed her involvement with the Corpus Christi Garden Club, the Art Museum of South Texas and various social clubs. Jeanie treasured every one of her dear friends that she made along the way, remembering particularly fondly those in her Supper Club and the ladies in her Fun Lunch Bunch.
Jeanie was a cherished, selfless mother who devoted her life to the Lord, her family and serving others. In 2001, Jeanie moved to Cypress, Texas to be close to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her four children: Dana Michelle Brown of Cypress, Texas (Lane Hedgepeth, fiancé, of San Antonio, Texas); Donald Boone Brown, Jr. (Melissa) of The Woodlands, Texas; Catherine Lenoir Brown Simpson (Stephen) of Kingwood, Texas; and Margaret "Peggy" Louise Brown Montgomery (Coy) of Cypress, Texas. Jeanie adored her four grandsons: Justin Boone Brown, Trevor Cole Brown, Collin Reece Gunkel and Garrett Christopher Simpson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Sellers of Boynton Beach, Florida, one niece, Nancy Joanne Sellers Sheridan of Alpharetta, Georgia and numerous cousins.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her father, John William "Jay" Sellers, her mother, Mary Margaret Lenoir Sellers, and her brother, John "Jack" William Sellers, Jr.
A private graveside service was held on March 23, 2019 at Graceland Memorial Park North in Miami, Florida where she was buried with her parents, grandparents and extended family. Donations in memoriam may be made to First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi, Yorktown Baptist of Corpus Christi, Meals On Wheels or The Salvation Army.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019