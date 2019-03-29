|
Carol Johnson Polasek
Tynan, TX
Carol J. Polasek was born on August 18, 1936 in Wink, Texas, to Dee M. Johnson and Ruth R. Jette Johnson. She passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 82. On October 6, 1956, she became the wife of Edward V. Polasek and they were married for 25 years until his death on July 20, 1981.
During her lifetime she farmed with her husband and later with her three sons. She was the postmaster for Tynan and later retired from that position. Carol was strong in her Catholic faith and extremely active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis. She sat on the Skidmore-Tynan School Board, served numerous years as a Bee County Election Day official, enjoyed active membership in the Bee County Extension Homemakers Club. Her skills included canning vegetables from the family's seasonal gardens and sewing quilts for family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, infant son, sisters Sr. Nancy Johnson IWBS and Frances J. McCabe, and brother Christopher T. Johnson.
Carol is survived by her six children, Patty Polasek (Danny) Dobson of Beeville, Kathryn Polasek-Autrey of Chinle, AZ, Gene (Deborah) Polasek of Victoria, Raymond (Melissa) Polasek of Corpus Christi, Martha Polasek (Gary) Hobbs of Georgetown, KY, and Edward Del (Becky) Polasek of Tynan; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters Martha J. Zapata of San Antonio, Mary Ruth J. (Jim) Garcia of Austin and Susan Johnson of Corpus Christi, in addition to numerous relatives and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, Texas, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Edward V. Polasek.
