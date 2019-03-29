Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3350 S. Alameda Street
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Polasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Johnson Polasek


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Johnson Polasek Obituary
Carol Johnson Polasek

Tynan, TX

Carol J. Polasek was born on August 18, 1936 in Wink, Texas, to Dee M. Johnson and Ruth R. Jette Johnson. She passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 82. On October 6, 1956, she became the wife of Edward V. Polasek and they were married for 25 years until his death on July 20, 1981.

During her lifetime she farmed with her husband and later with her three sons. She was the postmaster for Tynan and later retired from that position. Carol was strong in her Catholic faith and extremely active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis. She sat on the Skidmore-Tynan School Board, served numerous years as a Bee County Election Day official, enjoyed active membership in the Bee County Extension Homemakers Club. Her skills included canning vegetables from the family's seasonal gardens and sewing quilts for family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, infant son, sisters Sr. Nancy Johnson IWBS and Frances J. McCabe, and brother Christopher T. Johnson.

Carol is survived by her six children, Patty Polasek (Danny) Dobson of Beeville, Kathryn Polasek-Autrey of Chinle, AZ, Gene (Deborah) Polasek of Victoria, Raymond (Melissa) Polasek of Corpus Christi, Martha Polasek (Gary) Hobbs of Georgetown, KY, and Edward Del (Becky) Polasek of Tynan; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters Martha J. Zapata of San Antonio, Mary Ruth J. (Jim) Garcia of Austin and Susan Johnson of Corpus Christi, in addition to numerous relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, Texas, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Edward V. Polasek.

Those wishing to post tributes and condolences to the family may do so at www.maxwellpdunne.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now