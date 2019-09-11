|
Carol Marlene Lanam
Corpus Christi - Lanam, Carol, age 76, of Corpus Christi, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister that loved her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 37 years, Nelson Lanam, her children James (Chris) Goodwin, Denise (Sean) McGonigle and Angie (Tim) Zimmerman, Lisa Steelhammer, Marc (Jennifer) Lanam; grandchildren, Eddie (Rebecca) Watson, Matthew Goodwin, Erin (Grayson) Clark, Brandon McGonigle, Elizabeth Sandoval, Ryan Martinez, Brandon Lomas, Kelsey Lanam, Serena Meza, Brianna Meza, Paige Lanam, Jackson Lanam, Charlotte Lanam; great grandchildren Cameron Watson, Nathan Sandoval, Sarah Sandoval, Laila Luevano. Carol is also survived by her brother, Gerald Hull and her loving dog Rosie.
Carol was most proud of her family and her dog Rosie, all of whom she loved dearly. She was best known for her big heart, cooking for her family, her love of music, dancing and reading Nicolas Sparks novels. She was also known for her amazing blue eyes and her infectious smile. She always had a warm and loving hug for everyone she met. She was a strong and brave person who faced everything head on and turned every situation into something positive. She will be missed dearly by everyone who loved her.
Please join the family for visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Services to follow at 12:30 on September 13, at Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown Access Rd, Corpus Christi, TX.; followed by services at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, TX at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019