Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol O. Campbell


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol O. Campbell Obituary
Carol O. Campbell

Corpus Christi - Carol O. Campbell, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Carol was born on December 25, 1935 in Warrington, Florida to Douglas Edward and Louisa Oldmixon. She was a Catholic School Teacher for over 50 years. Carol was loved by many. She is preceded in death by her son, James Ernest Campbell; her siblings, Donald, Dick, Joan, Patsy and Colette.

She is survived by her daughter, Jody Campbell; 3 granddaughters, Alexandra Campbell Torres (James) and their children, Gideon, Isaiah, Elijah; Allison Campbell and Madison Campbell.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.

A Private Interment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now