Carol O. Campbell
Corpus Christi - Carol O. Campbell, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Carol was born on December 25, 1935 in Warrington, Florida to Douglas Edward and Louisa Oldmixon. She was a Catholic School Teacher for over 50 years. Carol was loved by many. She is preceded in death by her son, James Ernest Campbell; her siblings, Donald, Dick, Joan, Patsy and Colette.
She is survived by her daughter, Jody Campbell; 3 granddaughters, Alexandra Campbell Torres (James) and their children, Gideon, Isaiah, Elijah; Allison Campbell and Madison Campbell.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
A Private Interment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 28, 2019