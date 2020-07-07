1/
Carol Watson Neal
1948 - 2020
Carol Watson Neal

Age 71. Funeral services for Carol Watson Neal will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home in Jewett. Bro. Billy Bob Evans will officiate. Interment will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday until service begins.

Ms. Neal passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence in Jewett.

Carol Watson Neal was born on August 28, 1948 in Crockett, Texas to parents, Claud Elmer & Emily Marguerite Watson. She grew up in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and helped raise her two younger brothers. Ms. Watson marred at the age of 18 and believed in the sanctity of marriage. After becoming wheelchair bound, she furthered her education by completing two Associate's degrees and worked as an LVN as well as becoming involved in handicap advocacy and domestic violence awareness. She never met a stranger and loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Oliver Keith Neal of Palestine, and Cynthia Marie Stowe of Oakwood; two grandchildren, Ernest Benjamin Holmes, and Amanda Kathleen Salter; one great-grandson, Aaron Salter; and two brothers, David Watson of Jewett, and Steven Watson of Longview.

Ms. Neal was preceded in death by her parents, Claud Elmer & Emily Marguerite Watson; one brother, Robert Watson; son-in-law, Thomas Holmes; and daughter-in-law, Joann Neal.

Please visit our website at www.bowersfuneralhome.net to sign the memorial guestbook or leave a message for the family.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Interment
02:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home - Jewett
814 Main Street
Jewett, TX 75860
903-626-5458
