Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Interment
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park
Carole Breust


1943 - 2019
Carole Breust Obituary
Carole Breust

Corpus Christi - Carole Breust, age 76, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1943 to George and Eleanore Breust in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1962. She attended Chicago School of Cosmetology and graduated in 1979, she received multiple Cosmetology awards and trophies in all aspects of hairstyling.

Carole was an entrepreneur of antique collections and sales. She enjoyed helping others and was a National Relief Volunteer for over ten years. Miss Carole will always be remembered for her devotion to her Catholic Faith, never missing a mass even in all her travels; the love she had for her family and helping anyone in need.

Carole Breust is preceded in death by her parents: George and Eleanore Breust and sister: Martha Finken. Left to cherish her memories are her brother: George Breust (Irene); nieces: Angela Finken Anderson and Kim Breust Neilson (Dean); nephews: Thomas Finken (Kari) and Steven Finken and numerous great nieces and nephews: Clayton, Patrick, Joshua, Michael, Nola, Marlo, Mariah and Killian.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland, Texas and the American Red Cross.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
