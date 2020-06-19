Carole Lee Roberson
Carole Lee Roberson
5/25/1942 - 6/11/2020
Born in Granite City, Illinois.To George E. and Catherine (Lux) Herschbach.
She is survived by her Husband W.E. Roberson, Three siblings Dwayne , Darrin & Teresa. Five Grandchildren Chris, Ryan, Hayden, Alyson and Jordan. Five Great Grandchildren.
SHE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.
Carole Lee Roberson
5/25/1942 - 6/11/2020
Born in Granite City, Illinois.To George E. and Catherine (Lux) Herschbach.
She is survived by her Husband W.E. Roberson, Three siblings Dwayne , Darrin & Teresa. Five Grandchildren Chris, Ryan, Hayden, Alyson and Jordan. Five Great Grandchildren.
SHE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.