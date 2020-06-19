Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole Lee Roberson



5/25/1942 - 6/11/2020



Born in Granite City, Illinois.To George E. and Catherine (Lux) Herschbach.



She is survived by her Husband W.E. Roberson, Three siblings Dwayne , Darrin & Teresa. Five Grandchildren Chris, Ryan, Hayden, Alyson and Jordan. Five Great Grandchildren.



SHE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.









