Carole Lee Roberson
5/25/1942 - 6/11/2020

Born in Granite City, Illinois.To George E. and Catherine (Lux) Herschbach.

She is survived by her Husband W.E. Roberson, Three siblings Dwayne , Darrin & Teresa. Five Grandchildren Chris, Ryan, Hayden, Alyson and Jordan. Five Great Grandchildren.

SHE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
