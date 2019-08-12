|
Carolina A. Gambill
Corpus Christi - Carolina A. Gambill, age 72, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on August 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer Dementia beginning in 2009. She was born on September 15, 1946 to the late Simon and Margarita Gutierrez in Mathis, TX.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, care taker and a friend to all.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Colonel Charles Liston Gambill; brothers, Simon Jr., Roberto and Rafael Gutierrez; and sister, Elodia Hernandez.
Carolina is survived by her sisters, Maria Hernandez, Aurelia Amador, Librada Sanchez; brothers, Rene, Israel and David Gutierrez; children, Antonia "Toni" Villarreal, Yvonne A. Ramos (Ernesto Villarreal), Margarita Adame (Leonardo), Ysaac Acuña Jr. (Lilly), Amy Lynn Serrano (David) and Laura Marinez (Joey); stepson, Charles R. Gambill; sixteen grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ramos Jr., Jeremy P. Villarreal Sr., Bryon A. Acuña, Ramiro Villarreal Jr., JC Marinez Jr., and Eric Rios. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeremy P. Villarreal Jr.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Gambill family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 12, 2019