Carolyn Ann Wayne
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Ann Wayne announces her passing on July 27, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Daughter of Harold and Annie Laurie Wright, she is survived by her sister, Betty Jean, her two children, Clifford (married to Theresa) and Cecil Anne, her four grandchildren, William (married to Kelly), Hannah (married to Thane), Jonathan (married to Amy), and Jeremy, and her five great grandchildren, Richard, Connor, Felicity, Natalie, and Molly. She is preceded in death by her husband William C. Wayne, her sister Peggy Joe Wayne, and her brother Charles Harold Wright.
A native of Canton, Mississippi, Carolyn attended Mississippi College after graduating from Canton High School. While at Mississippi College she met and later married William C. Wayne, a Southern Baptist minister. She transferred to Southeastern Louisiana College where she completed her B.A. degree in English. She later completed her MA in Education with a specialty in Reading at the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
After graduating from Southeastern Louisiana College, she began her career as an English teacher at Gloster High School in Mississippi. In the course of her career, she taught at high schools and junior high schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. She retired from teaching in 1997 as the head of the English Department at Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi and Delta Kappa Gamma academic honor societies as well as the Texas Retired Teachers Association and the Louisiana Teachers Association.
Throughout her life, as a minister's wife, she was active in her church, serving in a number of roles including her favorite of singing in the choir.
Funeral Services will be held at Martin and Castille Funeral Home's chapel, on Tuesday, July 30 at 11AM, with visitation before the service from 9AM until the time of service. Chaplain Michael Wayne will conduct the services.
Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Carolyn to Hospice of Acadiana, a non-profit hospice organization.
Carolyn's family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. DeeDee Luke and her staff for the wonderful care they gave her over the years and to all of the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Acadiana, in particular, Jonathan Bourque, RN, Chaplain Bert Langley, Taylor DeGroat, and Susan Cain.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 30, 2019