Carolyn Elizabeth Carter Boykin, 81, passed away May 30, 2020. A native of Corpus Christi, Carolyn was a resident of Boerne since 1976. She is the daughter of the late Charles Elbert and Verra Marie Gunn Carter. She was married to Fred M. Boykin from 1959 until his death in 1981. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Charlene Carter Tagliabue, John Charles Carter and Dr. William Joseph Carter, Ph.D. She is survived by her sister, Joan Carter Bauer of Bastrop; sisters-in-law, Jane Tiblier Carter of Lubbock and Shirley Carter of Boerne, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn graduated in 1957 from Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi and attended Del Mar College. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in San Antonio.
At her home in Boerne, she fed and nurtured God's creatures every day - raccoons, squirrels, opossums, skunks, deer, the occasional feral hog, and birds. But her passion was rescuing cats, giving them a comfortable home, medical attention, food, water and unmatched love. She sacrificed her own needs to provide for her fur babies. She was a dedicated supporter of Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, and other animal welfare charities.
No service is planned at this time, but the family hopes to hold a celebration of Carolyn's life next spring. Memorials in honor of Carolyn can be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000, (435) 644-2001, donations@bestfriends.org, online at https://bestfriends.org/donate; to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice; or to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, online at http://www.alsa.org/. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Carolyn graduated in 1957 from Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi and attended Del Mar College. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in San Antonio.
At her home in Boerne, she fed and nurtured God's creatures every day - raccoons, squirrels, opossums, skunks, deer, the occasional feral hog, and birds. But her passion was rescuing cats, giving them a comfortable home, medical attention, food, water and unmatched love. She sacrificed her own needs to provide for her fur babies. She was a dedicated supporter of Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, and other animal welfare charities.
No service is planned at this time, but the family hopes to hold a celebration of Carolyn's life next spring. Memorials in honor of Carolyn can be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000, (435) 644-2001, donations@bestfriends.org, online at https://bestfriends.org/donate; to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice; or to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, online at http://www.alsa.org/. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.