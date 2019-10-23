|
Carolyn Lois (King) Blackmore
Mathis - Carolyn Lois (King) Blackmore, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2019. Carolyn was born October 3rd, 1940 in Ballinger, TX to Fred W.King & Lois (Wood) King. She graduated from The University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Belton, TX in 1961. Carolyn's passion for books and reading was known to all those who knew her. She loved beach combing and photography.
She retired after 27 yrs of dedicated work for the State of Texas as a caseworker for the Aged & Disabled. She quite often delivered sheets & blankets late into the evening to those in need (even though it was against work policy).
After retiring from the State, Carolyn worked at the port of Corpus Christi as a security guard where she loved meeting new people and feeding foxes and raccoon families that crossed the many port roadways.
Carolyn loved animals, especially horses and was even brave enough to ride the South TX Trailride to San Antonio.
She had a deep, strong bond with her special needs son, Philip and spent as much time as possible with him.
Carolyn was a much loved sister of brother, David King (Judy), sisters, Elaine Kuester (Bill) and Frances Ziegenhals (Bob). Proud mother of son, Philip Schuyler Blackmore and daughter, Barbara Elaine Priddy (Mike). 'Nana' to precious granddaughters, Jacquelyn Elaine Snow (Ben) and Jazzmine Rose Rowland.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m., at Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis, TX, 361-547-3224.
We will miss your smile, laughter and many (long winded) stories. We love you.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019