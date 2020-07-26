Carolyn Ruth Strauss
Hallettsville - Carolyn Ruth Strauss, 79, of Hallettsville, TX, passed away July 24, 2020, following a short battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born February 27, 1941, to Henry and Odessa "Mickan" Blumberg of Corpus Christi, TX.
Carolyn was involved in many clubs and activities throughout her life, including Shiloh Home Demonstrators and PoLK of A. Carolyn was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her wonderful friends in Hallettsville. Going to dinner parties, weddings, Sacred Heart picnics and other local events made her love Hallettsville even more. Carolyn was also an avid bird watcher and enjoyed oil painting.
Carolyn is survived by: her son Derrick Pavelka of Round Rock, Texas; her daughter Denise Janak of Sinton, Texas; her grandchildren, Jarrett Janak and Jaclyn Janak; and a special friend Gene Schulte of Hallettsville.
Carolyn is preceded in death by; her parents. her brother Douglas Blumberg, her first husband Eugene Pavelka, and her second husband Daniel Strauss.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Harbor Hospice and to the nurses and the staff of the Villa in Corpus Christi, Texas, for the wonderful care they provided for Carolyn in her final days.
Memorial Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 2 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Rosary starting at 1:30 pm. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 E. Fifth St., Hallettsville, TX 77964, or to the charity of your choice
. Burial: Private burial will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
