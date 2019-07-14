|
Cary Dwayne Homeyer, 50, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 5, 2019, after a short illness.
Cary was born in Corpus Christi on July 10, 1968 to Barbara and Reese Homeyer. He attended elementary school in Ingleside, and graduated from Calallen High School in 1987. Cary was an avid baseball player in both cities, earning many accolades and being nicknamed the homerun king. He was named to the Corpus Christi Caller Times' Metro Team as a starting pitcher in 1986. He later played baseball for Blinn Jr. College, where he met his life-long love, Gwen Tuliback. Cary and Gwen married in 1991, and were thrilled when they welcomed Hailey Nicole and Chase Jonathon to complete their family. Cary deeply loved his wife and children.
Cary also loved law enforcement, joining the Nueces County Sheriff's office shortly after attending college to begin his life-long career. He joined the Pearland Police Department in 1992, serving as officer "Homey" for 25 years before his retirement in 2017. While he had a reputation as an excellent patrol officer, Cary's proudest law enforcement role was as a SRO for Pearland ISD, earning the respect and appreciation of the staff and students alike. Officer Homey loved children and the children loved him! He was known to sit with the students at lunch, and had a special place in his heart for the children with special needs.
Cary enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, including the brothers in his biological family and also the brothers in his expanded police family. He was excited to share this love of nature with his children.
Cary is welcomed in heaven by his mother Barbara Jean Woods, brothers Michael Homeyer and Edward Homeyer, and his brother-in-law Tracy Shelton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory and to retell his silly jokes his cherished family Gwen, Hailey (with unborn grandchild) and Chase, parents Reese and Bethany Homeyer, sister Tammie Shelton, brothers Bud (Kathryn) Homeyer and Jeff (Tina) Homeyer, parents-in-law Juanita and Victor Pena and his Grannie and Meme: grandmother Barbara Blundell, and grandmother-in-law Doris Stewart. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, countless peace officer brothers, and many friends.
The memorial service for Cary Homeyer will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Fellowship Bible Church, 1720 E. Broadway, Pearland, TX 77581.
In lieu of flowers, Cary requested that donations be made to support God's special children: to Camp Aranzazu (www.camparanzazu.org), and/or to Special Olympics - Texas (Pearland).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019