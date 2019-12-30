|
Casimiro Garza, III
Corpus Christi - Casimiro Garza III, 77, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday December 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife and life-long companion, Connie Garza. He was born in Premont, TX son to Casimiro Garza Jr. and Maria Sanchez.
Casimiro enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved spending time with his family. He was blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, was a hard worker, and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know him. Survivors include 4 sons and their families: Joe (Laura) and son Johnathan; Raymond (Michelle) and daughters Nicole, Danielle, Krista; Camilo and daughter Ashley; Jerry (L'Tanya) and children Cosette, Titan, Crush, Raya and Symphony.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside, TX. Services will be followed by a private interment at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019