Resources
More Obituaries for Casimiro Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casimiro Garza III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casimiro Garza III Obituary
Casimiro Garza, III

Corpus Christi - Casimiro Garza III, 77, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday December 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife and life-long companion, Connie Garza. He was born in Premont, TX son to Casimiro Garza Jr. and Maria Sanchez.

Casimiro enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved spending time with his family. He was blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, was a hard worker, and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know him. Survivors include 4 sons and their families: Joe (Laura) and son Johnathan; Raymond (Michelle) and daughters Nicole, Danielle, Krista; Camilo and daughter Ashley; Jerry (L'Tanya) and children Cosette, Titan, Crush, Raya and Symphony.

A Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM followed by Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside, TX. Services will be followed by a private interment at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casimiro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -