Caswell Lee Williford Jr.
Caswell Lee Williford, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Caswell Lee Williford, Jr. passed away on August 11, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born in Dublin, Texas on May 5, 1941 to Caswell Lee Williford, Sr. and Elaine Adcock Williford. Lee was an accomplished scholar graduating from Ray High School in 1959, then, Del Mar College, Texas A & I University, SMU Graduate School of Banking, and the University of Dallas Master's Program.

Lee was married to Beverly Layne on June 20, 1962. He had a career in corporate banking at Texas American Bank Shares and Pacific Southwest Bank. He had a passion for his family and friends.

He is survived by his Wife, Beverly Layne; Daughter Chrystal McWilliams of Wichita Falls, TX; Son Caswell Lee Williford, III of Murray, Utah; grandchildren Cassie Britton, Christopher Britton, Elizabeth Palko, Gillian Williford, Cooper Layne Williford, Lily McWilliams and Roan McWilliams; siblings, James Williford, Clay Daughtery, Debbie Daughtery.

A graveside burial will be held at Seaside Memorial Cemetery. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com for the Williford Family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
