Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Graveside service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Catarino Diaz
Catarino Diaz Obituary
Catarino Diaz

Corpus Christi - Catarino "Crazy Legs" Diaz, 85, passed away from lung cancer May 10, 2019. He was born November 25, 1933 in Benavides, Texas to Cipriano and Maria Diaz. Catarino graduated from Benavides High School in 1952 and Texas A&M in 1956. He was on the debate team at Wayne State University. Catarino was a baker, ESL Teacher, an Umpire and a Coach.

He is survived by his wife, Harriett; son, Gerald Joseph Diaz and his wife Melissa Wiland; grandson, James Eagle Diaz; siblings, Celsa Diaz and Tomas Diaz and his brother-in-law, Pedro Garcia

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019
