Catherine Marion Menger Galvan
(March 22, 1930-January 28, 2020)
passed away after a long battle with Breast Cancer and Alzheimer's. Catherine's parents Mary Bridget Menger (nee McIver) and William Overton Menger met in England and eloped to Paris, France. Initially they lived in NYC where Catherine was born, eventually moving back to her father's hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. A Merchant Mariner during WWII, Overton Menger sailed the world in a two-masted sailboat named "Sturdy" and crossed the Panama Canal 11 times. While on dry land, Overton was employed by Central Power and Light Company.
Catherine's grandfather Moses Menger was a railroad surveyor and superintendent of Corpus Christ Schools during the early part of the 20th century. Catherine's other ancestors include Charles Carroll of Carrollton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Corpus Christi was Catherine's home for most of her life. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, respectively. She spent her final years in Queens, NY under the loving care of her son Edward.
Our mother taught us the power of grace and Godliness, to be kind and supportive to others, and to continually seek out opportunities for learning and self-improvement. Her true loves were her children and grandchildren, her art and her country. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, and her former husband Edward Galvan. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Mary Grace Galvan-Carroll (Vernon Carroll) of Laredo, Texas, her son Edward Overton Galvan and his partner Tony Negron of Queens, NY, and her adored grandchildren Patrick Edward Carroll and Kathryn Bridget Carroll, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine will be remembered for her beauty, quiet patience and wry sense of humor. Pallbearers will be Dr. Roy Prezas, Robert Galvan, Austin Kessler, Tony Negron, Patrick Carroll and Kathryn Carroll. Visitation Tuesday February 4, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, followed by internment at 1:00 PM at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020