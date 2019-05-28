|
Cecil Lira
Corpus Christi - Cecil Lira was born on July 26, 1936 to Laura Mir Lira and Sixto Lira in Corpus Christi, Texas. He passed away on May 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Cecil was a 1954 graduate of Roy Miller High School. He married Lucille Prado on his 22nd birthday on July 26, 1958 and they spent the next 60 years together. They were blessed with 5 daughters. Cecil and Lucille have been members of St. Theresa Catholic Church for 55 years.
Cecil spent 35 years as a manager for HEB. He then went to work with the Veterans Outreach Program, which was sponsored by the American G. I. Forum, helping Vietnam Veterans find employment, counseling and housing. Cecil had a passion for helping the less fortunate and advocating for the civil rights of the marginalized members of his community. He served on the Corpus Christi City Council's Human Rights Commission and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Cecil was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4157, the Incarnate Word Associates, and a past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Villa Maria Retirement Center. Cecil was a devoted member of the American G.I. Forum spending countless days traveling around Texas and the United States in support of its ideals. Cecil will be remembered as a faithful and active Catholic and a true gentleman.
Cecil embraced life fully with his outgoing, loving personality. He loved music, dancing, reading novels, playing poker and dominoes and the Dallas Cowboys. His wife and daughters will always remember his playful nature, silly songs, nonsense words, and his exuberant harmonica.
Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter Valerie Lira Tomlin, and his parents. He is survived by his wife Lucille, his daughters Arlene Lira Easter (Bruce), Loraine Bass (Michael), Dorothy McGinnis (Mike) and Caryn Lira, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be Private
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 28, 2019