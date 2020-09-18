1/1
Cecilia M. Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia M. Martinez

Corpus Christi - Cecilia M. Martinez, age 73, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cecilia was born on July 20, 1947 to Eugene Reed and Cecilia Munoz Reed. Cecilia enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with family and friends, decorating for the holidays, playing the piano, singing, dancing and cooking. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity and for being a caring, supporting and loving person. Cecilia was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her parents, adopted parents; Robert F. Medina, Dominga Munoz Medina, grandparents, brothers and sisters; Eugene Reed Jr., Larry Reed, Iladio Medina, Rosa Reed, Mary Trevino, husband, Juan Morales Sr. and daughter, Sandra Martinez Ibarra.

She leaves her cherished memoris to her children; Juan M. Martinez Jr., Robert M. Martinez (Priscilla), Christopher M. Martinez (Dani), her grandchildren; Juan Martinez III, Aaron Martinez, Austin Martinez, Ashlyn Martinez, Ryan Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Aidan Martinez, Camden Martinez, Amelia Martinez, Lena Martinez, Cooper Martinez, Jax Cain, Lorenzo Rios and Nicole Delgado, 11 great-grandchildren, brother, Johnny Reed Sr. (Viola), half-brother, Rudy Reed, sister, Antonia Rodriguez (Fernando), numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corpus Christi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved