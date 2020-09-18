Cecilia M. MartinezCorpus Christi - Cecilia M. Martinez, age 73, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.Cecilia was born on July 20, 1947 to Eugene Reed and Cecilia Munoz Reed. Cecilia enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with family and friends, decorating for the holidays, playing the piano, singing, dancing and cooking. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity and for being a caring, supporting and loving person. Cecilia was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.Cecilia is preceded in death by her parents, adopted parents; Robert F. Medina, Dominga Munoz Medina, grandparents, brothers and sisters; Eugene Reed Jr., Larry Reed, Iladio Medina, Rosa Reed, Mary Trevino, husband, Juan Morales Sr. and daughter, Sandra Martinez Ibarra.She leaves her cherished memoris to her children; Juan M. Martinez Jr., Robert M. Martinez (Priscilla), Christopher M. Martinez (Dani), her grandchildren; Juan Martinez III, Aaron Martinez, Austin Martinez, Ashlyn Martinez, Ryan Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Aidan Martinez, Camden Martinez, Amelia Martinez, Lena Martinez, Cooper Martinez, Jax Cain, Lorenzo Rios and Nicole Delgado, 11 great-grandchildren, brother, Johnny Reed Sr. (Viola), half-brother, Rudy Reed, sister, Antonia Rodriguez (Fernando), numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.