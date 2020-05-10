Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memory Park
Resources
Cecilio P. Alaniz


1937 - 2020
Cecilio P. Alaniz Obituary
Cecilio P. Alaniz

Corpus Christi - Cecilio P. Alaniz of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 82. Cecilio P. Alaniz was born in San Diego, Texas on September 15, 1937.

Cecilio P. Alaniz was retired from the Texas Highway Department of 30 years. He married his wife of 55 years.

Cecilio had a passion for his wife, kids, numerous grandchildren great grandchildren. He loved spending many, many countless holidays together.

Cecilio P. Alaniz is preceded in death by his parents Cecilio Sr and Socoro Alaniz, his brothers Santiago and Victor Alaniz and his son Spec. Andy Alaniz.

Cecilio P. Alaniz leaves his loving memories to his beloved wife Teresa Alaniz; Children-Norma Alaniz, Albert Alaniz, Sandy Alaniz Benavides, Nora Alaniz Benavides, Alex Alaniz and his stepdaughter Rosie Ortiz. Cecilio had 17 grandchildren and 8 grandchildren. Cecilio also leaves behind his siblings Olivia Alaniz, Secundo De La Paz and Santos Chapa with numerous friends and family.

Family will receive friends at Guardian Funeral home for Holy Rosary on Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 7pm-9pm. A Catholic Chapel service will be held at 10am Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Guardian Funeral followed by burial Rose Hill Memory Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020
