Celestina O. Perez
Corpus Christi - Celestina O. Perez, age 98, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1922 to Rafael and Guadalupe Ortiz in Mission, Texas.
Celestina married her husband of 48 years on April 3, 1947. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family. She was a loving grandmother who helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Celestina enjoyed going to church she was a loyal and faithful member of The Encounter Church. She was an awesome cook. She liked the outdoors and attending to her plants, she had a green thumb.
Celestina is preceded in death by her husband Jose C. Perez Sr. and daughter Sylvia Trueba. Left to cherish her memories are her two sons Jose C. (Peggy) Perez Jr. and Juan O. (Elizabeth) Perez; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Encounter Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a livestream of the prayer service please visit Celestina's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Joey Perez, Jaime Trueba, John Michael Perez, Joseph Perez, Marcus Navarro and Christopher Navarro.