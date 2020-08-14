1/1
Celestina O. Perez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celestina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celestina O. Perez

Corpus Christi - Celestina O. Perez, age 98, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1922 to Rafael and Guadalupe Ortiz in Mission, Texas.

Celestina married her husband of 48 years on April 3, 1947. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family. She was a loving grandmother who helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Celestina enjoyed going to church she was a loyal and faithful member of The Encounter Church. She was an awesome cook. She liked the outdoors and attending to her plants, she had a green thumb.

Celestina is preceded in death by her husband Jose C. Perez Sr. and daughter Sylvia Trueba. Left to cherish her memories are her two sons Jose C. (Peggy) Perez Jr. and Juan O. (Elizabeth) Perez; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Encounter Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a livestream of the prayer service please visit Celestina's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Joey Perez, Jaime Trueba, John Michael Perez, Joseph Perez, Marcus Navarro and Christopher Navarro.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved