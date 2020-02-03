|
Celestino Benavides
Corpus Christi - Celestino Benavides, Jr., age 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 2nd, with his loved ones by his side. Family was the pivotal essence of Celestino's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with his faith to his dying breath.
A Korean War veteran, he served with honor in both the Army and National Guard. Celestino retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. He was born on December 22, 1933 to Celestino and Trinidad Benavides in Realitos, Texas. He is preceded in death by daughter, Monica B. Vasquez, his parents, brothers Higinio Benavides, Alberto Benavides and Oscar Benavides, and sisters Josie B. McRae, Gloria B. Garcia and Melva B. Garcia.
Celestino is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Elsa R. Benavides of Corpus Christi, Texas, daughter, Yvonne (William) Sebastian of Mansfield, Texas, granddaughter, Krista (Zachary) Ramirez of Corpus Christi, Texas, great grandson, Gavin Rhys Ramirez and sister, Adelaida B. Barrera of Santa Rosa, Texas.
He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celestino loved mariachi music and watching his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, witty sense of humor and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
All are welcome for visitation to take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, on Tuesday, February 4th at 6:00 p.m. followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5th, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020