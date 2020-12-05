Celestino R. Pantoja



Corpus Christi - Celestino R. Pantoja, age 73, passed away November 29, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1946 to Fred Pantoja and Olivia Reyes.



Celestino graduated from Miller High School. He previously worked as a truck driver for 40 + years and currently retired from Adesa Auto Auction after working 10 years. He was a hard working man.



Our Dad was a spiritual man and attended church every Sunday, rain or shine. Our Dad always made sure his western shirts were starched, boots always polished, and I can't forget his Cowboy hat. His passion was dancing, instilled in his blood, going to all the dances and listening to his conjunto music. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. He also enjoyed riding his bike and having a coffee cup every morning with his best friend, Nellie Solano. He was a hard-working man. Celestino was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.



He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Pantoja, mother, Olivia Reyes, brothers, Enrique, Alfredo sister, Maria.



Celestino survived by his children, Tino Jr. (Monica) Pantoja, Melissa Asevedo, grandchildren, Amber, Isaac, Isabella, Stephany, Steven, Romanda, Alexandria, Joseph, great-grandchildren, Layla, Landon, Lainey, Ruben, RJ, numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary will be held at 6:00 PM that same evening.



Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.









