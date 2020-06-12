Celia C. HernandezCorpus Christi - Celia C. Hernandez, age 98, passed away June 10, 2020. She was born May 14, 1922, in Guanajuato, Mexico, to Armando Cantu Sr., and Soledad Gonzales. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.Celia is preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Soledad Cantu, husband, Juan A. Hernandez, Daughter, Janie Gil, siblings, Juanito Cantu, Aurora Cantu, Guadalupe Morales, Armando Cantu Jr., Rosario Martinez and Alfredo Cantu.Celia is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Hernandez (Dallas), Alicia H. (Luis) Sepulveda of Corpus Christi, Tx., sons, Juan (Elizabeth) Hernandez of Houston, Tx., Reynaldo Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Tx., brother, Gilbert Cantu, sisters, Ramona Garza, Olga (Manuel) Morales and Oralia Guevara all of Corpus Christi, Tx., 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 3901 Violet Rd, Corpus Christi, Tx. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are John Hernandez III, Christopher Hernandez, Luis H. Sepulveda II, Juan Ayrton Hernandez, Luis Sepulveda and Rudy Gil.