Celia C. Hernandez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Celia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celia C. Hernandez

Corpus Christi - Celia C. Hernandez, age 98, passed away June 10, 2020. She was born May 14, 1922, in Guanajuato, Mexico, to Armando Cantu Sr., and Soledad Gonzales. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Celia is preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Soledad Cantu, husband, Juan A. Hernandez, Daughter, Janie Gil, siblings, Juanito Cantu, Aurora Cantu, Guadalupe Morales, Armando Cantu Jr., Rosario Martinez and Alfredo Cantu.

Celia is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Hernandez (Dallas), Alicia H. (Luis) Sepulveda of Corpus Christi, Tx., sons, Juan (Elizabeth) Hernandez of Houston, Tx., Reynaldo Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Tx., brother, Gilbert Cantu, sisters, Ramona Garza, Olga (Manuel) Morales and Oralia Guevara all of Corpus Christi, Tx., 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 3901 Violet Rd, Corpus Christi, Tx. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are John Hernandez III, Christopher Hernandez, Luis H. Sepulveda II, Juan Ayrton Hernandez, Luis Sepulveda and Rudy Gil.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved