Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Simsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia C. Simsen


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia C. Simsen Obituary
Celia C. Simsen

Portland - Celia Carblleira Simsen , 72 was born on January 4, 1947 to Andres and Maria Asela Carblleira. She died on September 10, 2019.

Celia worked for many years for Maverick Market Corp and Dairy Queen Co.

She is precede in death by her parents Andres Antonio and Maria Asela (Michel)Carballeira from Portland, Tx., also a sister, Rosemary Sullivan of Livingston, Texas., a nephew, Jerry (shorty) Lynnn Sullivan, and a niece Vanessa (Vinny) Jean Sullivan both from Livingston, Texas.

Celia graduated from Gregory Portland in 1968.

She is survived by her husband of 9 years Charles C. Simsen, of Portland, Tx., a daughter, Andrea Rachal (Robert) Elliot, 2 brothers Manual Andres(Martha) Carballeira, of Corpus Christi, Tx., Eduardo(Linda)Carballeira, of Ingleside on the The Bay, two aunts, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces from Tampico Tuxpun, Mexico. Numerous nephews, nieces James (Jimmy) Andrew and Sandra Kay Sullivan both from Livingston, Tx., Fernando and Manuel Jr. from Freer Tx. and Dwaine and Andy Carballeira from corpus Christi, Tx., Ashrya E. Fields from Burleson, Texas and Misty Marie Garza, from Corpus Christi, Tx.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am till 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Saxet Funeral Home, follow by graveside service at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.