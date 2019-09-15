|
Celia C. Simsen
Portland - Celia Carblleira Simsen , 72 was born on January 4, 1947 to Andres and Maria Asela Carblleira. She died on September 10, 2019.
Celia worked for many years for Maverick Market Corp and Dairy Queen Co.
She is precede in death by her parents Andres Antonio and Maria Asela (Michel)Carballeira from Portland, Tx., also a sister, Rosemary Sullivan of Livingston, Texas., a nephew, Jerry (shorty) Lynnn Sullivan, and a niece Vanessa (Vinny) Jean Sullivan both from Livingston, Texas.
Celia graduated from Gregory Portland in 1968.
She is survived by her husband of 9 years Charles C. Simsen, of Portland, Tx., a daughter, Andrea Rachal (Robert) Elliot, 2 brothers Manual Andres(Martha) Carballeira, of Corpus Christi, Tx., Eduardo(Linda)Carballeira, of Ingleside on the The Bay, two aunts, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces from Tampico Tuxpun, Mexico. Numerous nephews, nieces James (Jimmy) Andrew and Sandra Kay Sullivan both from Livingston, Tx., Fernando and Manuel Jr. from Freer Tx. and Dwaine and Andy Carballeira from corpus Christi, Tx., Ashrya E. Fields from Burleson, Texas and Misty Marie Garza, from Corpus Christi, Tx.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am till 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Saxet Funeral Home, follow by graveside service at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019