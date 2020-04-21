|
|
Celia M. Lawrence
Corpus Christi - Celia M. Lawrence, age 83, passed away April 19, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1936 to Nicolas and Guadalupe Martinez. She was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from West Oso High School in 1956. She continued her education at Corpus Christi University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education. Celia was employed and later retired from the West Oso Independent School District.
Celia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and teacher. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celia will always be remembered for her passion for teaching.
Celia is preceded in death by her daughter, Olga Linda Franco, parents; Nicolas and Guadalupe Martinez, sisters; Cipriana Gonzales and Crecenciana Ramon and brother, Francisco Martinez.
Celia is survived by daughter; Norma (Javier) Cuellar, son; Ricardo (Ronica) M. Franco, grandsons; Alex Hernandez, Jr., Ricardo (Kasandra) Franco, Eric (Olivia) Franco and Michael (Brenda) Franco, granddaughters; Leanne (Silvester) Ramon, Heather Franco, Mallory Franco and Karina (Todd) Owens, ten great-grandchildren, sister; Maggie Estrada and brother; Nicolas Martinez.
Services will be private.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are Ricardo M. Franco, Alex Hernandez, Jr., Alex Hernandez III, Ricardo Franco, Eric Franco and Michael Franco.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020