Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Corpus Christi - Ceola Dennis, age 72, passed away on July 8, 2019. Ceola Dennis was born on February 10, 1947 to Douglas Dennis and Alonia Marshall Dennis. She graduated from Roy Miller High School.

She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, sense of adventure, devotion to family. She'd love golfing. She retired from Reynolds Aluminum Co. and West Oso School District.

Ceola knowns as "C" too many, was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother and friend.

Ceola is survived by her son Kacy Dennis of San Antonio, Texas and one sister Ella Ramey of Spring, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Memorial Service to be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.

An Inurnment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum at 2 p.m. on Friday August 2, 2019.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019
