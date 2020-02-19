Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:15 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Chaloeung Sok Womack Obituary
Chaloeung Sok Womack

Corpus Christi - Chaloeung Sok Womack was born in Chaeng Kdar, Cambodia on March 10, 1964 and passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. A visitation will be held at Sawyer-George Funeral Home on Friday, February 21st from 4-8 pm, with a funeral service starting at 4:15pm. Her cremated remains will be buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, February 28th at 11:00am.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
