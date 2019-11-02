|
Charles (Chuck) Albert Linn Sr.
Charles (Chuck) Albert Linn Sr., 80, passed away on October 29, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois to Leroy and Gertrude Linn. Chuck was happily married to Jeanette Inman Linn for over 53 years, prior to Jeanette's passing in 2013. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Political Science from Bradley University in Peoria, IL.
Chuck proudly served in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator and received his wings at the Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi. After serving in the Navy, he attended Hornblower & Weeks Investment Management School, affiliated with NYU, in New York City. Chuck also completed the American Bankers Association Graduate School in Bank Investments at University of Illinois. He was an Investment Portfolio Manager for over 40 years and a member of the Association for Investment Management & Research, as well as a member of the San Antonio CFA Society.
Over the years, he had served in various capacities in many community activities, including: Treasurer of the Civic Arts Center, President of the Lion's Club, Member of the United Way, President of Head Start, and President of Carl Sandburg College Foundation.
Chuck was active in the Methodist Church, beginning in a small church in Trivoli, IL and ending in First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, TX. Over the years, he was active in the church choir and sang many solos. Chuck was also President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, served as Treasurer on the Administration Board, and was an active Usher on Sunday mornings.
He loved his life as an Investment Portfolio Manager and especially the last 6 years, before retirement, managing portfolios with his son, Chuck Jr. He took great pride that as he was ending his career, Chuck Jr. was starting his, and they were doing it together.
Chuck is survived by his three children, Jane Herring, Laurie Linn, and Chuck Linn Jr. (Rafaela); grandchildren, Brant Herring (Nancy), David Herring (Lyndsey), Gabriella Linn, and Sarah Linn; great grandchildren, Colton Herring, Lucas Herring, Austin Herring, Owen Herring, and Gwendolyn Herring.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles Albert Linn to the , 210 S. Carancahua Street, Suite 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78401, .
