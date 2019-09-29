|
Dr. Charles Albert Votzmeyer, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Dr. Charles Albert Votzmeyer, Jr., age 75, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was surrounded by family as he passed to life eternal. Charles (Chuck) was born September 9, 1944 to Charles Albert & Edith Mae Votzmeyer.
Chuck is survived by his wife Cheryl of 21 years, his two sons, Matthew (Jazmine) and Sean, granddaughter Karliah June, goddaughter Margie Tucker (Josh and daughter Emily), his sister Karen Seals, brothers Larry and Edward and niece and numerous nephews and family members who he adored.
Chuck was born in Lexington, Kentucky and soon after his mother and father moved to the Southside of Chicago. When he was 9 years old his mother and stepfather moved to the suburbs of Chicago to the village of Dundee, Illinois until he graduated high school in 1963. Soon after he enlisted into the United States Airforce where he served four years and was honorably discharged ending his service in Colorado Springs, Co. He loved Colorado so much he made the mountains his home until he moved to Texas where he enrolled into the University of Texas at Austin. There he received a full scholarship to Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena, Texas where he received his Doctorate of Chiropractic.
After receiving his Doctorate of Chiropractic he returned to Illinois to complete his residency. He was drawn to Texas and headed towards the border where he searched for a place to open his first practice. He traveled to McAllen, Texas and quickly knew it wasn't meant to be and decided to check out the beach in Corpus Christi, Texas where he fell in love with the coast, the fresh salt air and the laughing gulls. Chuck opened his Chiropractic practice, beginning a new adventure in his life and operated a successful Chiropractic office for 35+ years. His passion of helping people have physically healthier lives has reached thousands of patients spanning from across the United States, from local residents to winter Texans visiting the Corpus Christi area.
Along the way he discovered an additional calling to help pioneer Celebrate Recovery at Asbury United Methodist Church where he had been actively involved in ministry. Celebrate Recovery is in its fifteenth year and is the largest community outreach ministry offered by Asbury United Methodist Church. Chuck received the Bishop's Award for exemplary service from the United Methodist Church conference, because of his continuous dedication to Celebrate Recovery and other ministries. Chuck's desire was to always share his experience, strength and hope with others, because so many others had done the same for him.
Internment and military service will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. and memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church located at 7501 S. Staples St.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest gifts be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research Program under the direction of Dr. John Mansour at UT Southwestern Dallas.
Please follow the link below:
https://www.utsouthwestern.edu/simmons/about/make-a-gift.html
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019