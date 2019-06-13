|
Charles Alton Holmes Sr.
Corpus Christi - Charles Alton Holmes Sr. was called home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1932 in Beeville, TX. He graduated from Woodsboro High School and pursued a career in Accounting for the following 67 years.
He was preceded in death by his father Clayton Solomon Holmes; his mother Lois Mae Brundrett Holmes; his brother David Oliver Holmes; and his son Ronald Dean Holmes.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Holmes; his sisters Dorothy Ewing, Carol Kriewalt, and Mary Heath; his children Charles Holmes Jr., Michael Holmes and Julie Raby; his step-daughters Debbie Craver and Larecia Swatek; and his numerous grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm, located at 7001 Williams Dr. CC TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . He will be missed by all.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 13, 2019