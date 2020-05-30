Charles Edward Trefflich III
Charles Edward Trefflich III

Corpus Christi - Charlie Trefflich, age 78, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1941 to Charles and Mary Trefflich Jr. in Corpus Christi, TX. He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1959. He graduated from Texas A&I Kingsville and was a third generation owner of Safety Glass Co., Inc. After which he retired to spend time with family and friends. Charlie was a member of the Knight of The Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulcher. Charlie was a loving father, grandfather and brother.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Pyle Trefflich; parents; uncle, Frank Cech and his sister, Charlotte Marie Groner. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Charles E. (Shellie) Trefflich IV, Suzanne (Curtis) Saxton and Dina (Mike) Martin; grandchildren, Colton, Audrey and Kylie; one great-granddaughter, Everleigh; brother-in-law, Thomas L. Groner and two nephews, Tommy Jr. and Jerry Groner.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

To view a livestream of the Rosary please visit Charlie's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com






