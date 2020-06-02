Charles Emmitt Carter
Houston - Charles Emmitt Carter, age 98, passed peacefully in his sleep on May 29, 2020 at his son's home in Houston. A resident of Corpus Christi from 1948 until 2004, he worked 39 years as a Chemical Engineer for Columbia Southern, PPG Industries, and American Chrome and Chemical. From 2004 to the present he lived with his son, Foster Carter, daughter-in-law Susan Carter, and grandson Samuel Carter.
He was born December 10, 1921 in Rayburn, Texas. Raised in Liberty County, he worked in his grandfather's general store and served as the paper boy for Cleveland, Texas. He attended Dolan Baptist Church where he came to faith in Christ. His fondest childhood memory was singing hymns while sitting beside his mother as she played the church piano. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1937 at the age of 15. Enrolling at the University of Texas-Austin that same year, he sold a herd of hogs to pay his first year's tuition. He worked intermittently in the Beaumont shipyards when tuition money ran low and served part-time as a PE coach at the Texas State School for Deaf Children where he learned sign language and met his future wife, Bertha Thompson, a teacher at the school. They wed in January of 1942 and were married for 62 years until her death in 2004.
Enlisting in the Navy, he served from 1943 to 1945, starting with boot camp at NAS Corpus Christi. Missing classification while in the infirmary, the only time in his life he was ever sick, he was unable to ship out, so the Navy just left him in south Texas. He made use of his shipbuilding skills to serve as an aviation metalsmith and also flew on antisubmarine missions around the Gulf. Returning to UT-Austin he graduated on the GI Bill and returned to Corpus Christi to work as a Chemical Engineer.
He was a member and deacon at Second Baptist Church, Corpus Christi from the 1950's until 2004. Trustworthy and reliable, he served many years on the finance committee and several pastor search committees. He very much enjoyed a quiet home life and did some ranching on the side near Flatonia, Texas. Charles is survived by his son Foster Carter, daughter-in-law Susan Carter, four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and former co-workers.
Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no memorial service.
In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to Camp Hope, a facility for veterans suffering from PTSD at https://ptsdusa.org/in-remembrance-of-bequests/.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.