Charles Gregory Laves
Corpus Christi - Charles Gregory Laves, 75, passed away May 26, 2020. He was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. Greg was preceded in death by his parents; Gregory Laves & Sarah Cargile Laves. Greg is survived by his Aunt, Mary Lea Gulley Cargile; Cousins Virginia Ann Cargile; Sharon Kay Cargile; Mary Jean Cargile; Malcolm Gulley; and a countless volume of friends.
Greg was a graduate of WB Ray HS and proudly served in the US Navy in Vietnam. Among Greg's many golf achievements was shooting his age or better on numerous occasions. He was a skilled driver, it didn't matter how many wheels were on it. He had a keen eye with a camera. He was an amazing mentor to a generation of kids in Motocross and at Mr. Harris's Slot Car Track.
The passing of Greg, or Bul as so many of us knew him, is an immense loss to everyone who knew and loved him. Greg brought out the best in each of us. He was the "Real Deal". When he called you his Friend you knew that it meant something special, that you were part of his family. His broad range of interests brought countless people together; ranging from Golf, Motorcycles, Hotrods, Photography/Videography to Slot Cars. He was the guy we all went to and simply enjoyed his company. He was a terrific conversationalist and a Best Friend for so many of us.
Greg was generous with his time, always willing to be there for any one of us with our projects. His heart was so big when it came to animals; his own pets and for so many of ours too. We will all miss his unmistakable mischievous side and that wonderful smile. Greg was an honorable and humble gentleman. He is leaving behind a beautiful legacy of all the Friends that came together because of him.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Due to COVID limitations, the Funeral service, limited to designated service participants, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Bruce Clark, Terry Yarbrough, Thomas Haggerty, Mike Sutton, Willie Yelverton and Michael McKinney.
To view a livestream of the service please visit Greg's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.