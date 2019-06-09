|
Charles Johnson
- - Charles Cecil Johnson, born August 13, 1922 in Pittsburg, Kansas, passed away in Pasadena, Texas on May 17, 2019. Charlie moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1928. After graduating high school he attended Marquette University. In 1940 he joined a new program at Marquette, the NROTC. In December, 1941, Pearl Harbor ended his college days. Charlie joined the CPT (Civilian Pilot Training) program, and upon completion went into active duty as a Naval Aviation Cadet. In 1943, he came to Corpus Christi for basic training. He had a choice of staying in the Navy or going into the Marines. He became a Major in the Marines Corps, serving our country in WWII and Korea. In 1973 at the age of 51 he retired from the military. Charlie was very proud of his service and loved the Marine Corps, always showing his pride by never leaving the house without wearing his veteran hat.
While stationed in Corpus Christi he met his future wife, Billie Smyer. They were married on May 18, 1946 at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and were happily married for the next 73 years. They made their home in Bishop, Texas, where he was an employee at Celanese until retirement.
Charlie is survived by his wife Billie, one daughter, Mary Jayne (Jim) Holden of Pasadena, Texas, 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019