Charles "Chuck" Kauffman
Corpus Christi - Charles "Chuck" Kauffman of Corpus Christi, Texas born on March 8, 1943 passed away in his home on July 7, 2019. He graduated from Mary Carroll High School and in 1963 joined the US Air Force serving for 6 years. He was stationed at Elmerdorf Airforce base in Alaska. Chuck retired in 2015 from the oil and gas industry after many years. Chuck was an avid golfer and fisherman. Chuck was a devoted husband, dad, and papa. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bea Kauffman, brother Glenny Kauffman and daughter Darla Schupbach. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Shirley Kauffman, his sons Scott, Stacy, Kirk and Ryan Kauffman, daughter Rhonda Palacios and son-in-law Alan Palacios, son-in-law Scott Schupbach, four daughters-in-laws, brothers Bobby and Lester Kauffman, three grandsons, three granddaughters and five great-granddaughters.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Country Tabernacle Church, 5818 FM 666, Robstown, TX 78380. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019