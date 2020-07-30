Charles Milton Chapin



Rockport - Charles Milton Chapin passed away peacefully at his residence in Rockport, Texas 7-27-2020.Charles "Charlie" Chapin was born in Parsons, KS on July 23, 1943 to Mildred Faye Cook Chapin and Charles Rowe Chapin., He graduated from Oswego High School in 1964, He attended Parsons Community College. He married Mary June Hoobler on February 19, 1967 in Oswego. He worked for the State of Kansas Highway Department, and was later employed by Cook, Flatt and Strobel. He excelled as an insurance agent for The Prudential Insurance Company, earning many rewards and loyal clients during his career with the company. He served in the Kansas Army National Guard, being honorably discharged. He was member of the Freemasons and the Sons of The American Revolution. He enjoyed the outdoors afforded to him by the Midwest countryside, partaking in fishing and hunting. He was skilled in both hobbies, winning him awards in contests and tournaments. The family moved to Texas, to Port Aransas in 1993, then settling in Rockport in 1999. He and Mary traveled widely across the state of Texas and many other states in their RV.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, and son, Robert Charles Chapin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Max Brader, and his sister, Julia Chapin.



There will be a Celebration of life in Kansas at a later date.









