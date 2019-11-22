|
Charles "Carlos" Orta Betancourt
Corpus Christi - Charles "Carlos" Orta Betancourt, 70, passed away Thursday; November 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Carlos affectionately known by his loved ones as Dad (dy), Pops and Grandpa was born February 4, 1949 to the late Carlos and Josefa Betancourt.
Carlos graduated from Miller High School and at the age of 20 was sent to fight in Vietnam. He served proudly in the United States Army for 15 years. He loved to talk about his time served in the military. He was a die-hard Cowboys fan and was not afraid to show it. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his sidecat Charlie.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons Eric Betancourt, Marcos (Lucy) Betancourt, Anthony Betancourt, Baron (Hannah) Betancourt and daughters Monica (Shawn) Williams, Sonya (Theodore) Olivas, Sabrina Betancourt, and Ann (Michael) Esquivel; 24 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Public Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Chapel Service at 12:30 p.m.
Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
