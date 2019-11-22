Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX
Charles Orta "Carlos" Betancourt


1949 - 2019
Charles Orta "Carlos" Betancourt Obituary
Charles "Carlos" Orta Betancourt

Corpus Christi - Charles "Carlos" Orta Betancourt, 70, passed away Thursday; November 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Carlos affectionately known by his loved ones as Dad (dy), Pops and Grandpa was born February 4, 1949 to the late Carlos and Josefa Betancourt.

Carlos graduated from Miller High School and at the age of 20 was sent to fight in Vietnam. He served proudly in the United States Army for 15 years. He loved to talk about his time served in the military. He was a die-hard Cowboys fan and was not afraid to show it. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his sidecat Charlie.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons Eric Betancourt, Marcos (Lucy) Betancourt, Anthony Betancourt, Baron (Hannah) Betancourt and daughters Monica (Shawn) Williams, Sonya (Theodore) Olivas, Sabrina Betancourt, and Ann (Michael) Esquivel; 24 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Public Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Chapel Service at 12:30 p.m.

Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
