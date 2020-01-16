Services
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 882-6425
Charles Ray Simon passed away on January 12,2020 at age 72. Charles was born to Margie Harris in Madison, Texas on March 14,1946. Family moved to Corpus Christi in 1953 were he attended West Oso School. He is survived by his mother, and 3 brothers, Will L. Jackson of San Antonio,Tx,Donell Harris of Austin , Tx, and Willie E. Harris of Corpus Christi,Tx. Memorial Services will be held January 18, 20 at 11:00 AM at West Haven BC 1902 Cliff Maus Dr., Burial at a later date.Unity Chapel Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
