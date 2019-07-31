Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Charles Ray Tuggle


1940 - 2019
Charles Ray Tuggle Obituary
Charles Ray Tuggle

Corpus Christi - Charles Ray Tuggle, age 78, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Charles Ray was born in Levelland, Texas on December 6, 1940 to Dan Tuggle and Ruby Nell Thames.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Tuggle; sisters and brothers.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.

Interment will follow to Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 31, 2019
