Charles Ray Tuggle
Corpus Christi - Charles Ray Tuggle, age 78, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Charles Ray was born in Levelland, Texas on December 6, 1940 to Dan Tuggle and Ruby Nell Thames.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Tuggle; sisters and brothers.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Interment will follow to Rose Hill Memorial Park.
