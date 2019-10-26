Services
Charles Short


1970 - 2019
Charles Short Obituary
Charles Short

Charles Short, 49, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

He was born on April 17, 1970 to James Clyde Short, Jr. and Mary Ann Peril Short in Odessa, Texas.

Charles was a helicopter pilot in the farming and ranching industry.

He enjoyed hunting, and especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Ann Short.

He is survived by his wife, Lachelle Short and two daughters, Paige Short and Payton

Short of Alice, Texas. Mother, Mary Ann (WM Spencer) Hart of Kerrville, Texas, Father, James Clyde (Terri) Short, Jr. of Hondo, Texas, Grandmother, Maxine Short of Kerrville, Texas, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Jerry (Shirley) Collinsworth of Falfurrias, Texas.

Charles was such a wonderful person who was genuine, loving and was always willing to help others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary with Reverend Michael Smith officiating.

Graveside service will be held at a later date in the Peril Family Cemetery Northwest of Kerrville, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary; 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
