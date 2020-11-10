Charles Theodore Brushe IICorpus Christi - Charles Theodore Brushe II, age 67, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1953 to Charles and Ruth Brushe in Trenton, New Jersey. He graduated from Hamilton High School West in 1971. He graduated from Texas Baptist College and later received a Doctor of Divinity in 2003. He was employed by New Hope Baptist Church.Charles married his loving wife, Nancy Brushe, of forty five years on October 10, 1975. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed fishing and was an excellent guitar player. He will always be remembered for the dedication he had to his family and the service he gave to others through his work as a Pastor for over twenty five years.Charles is preceded in death by his father Charles Brushe Sr.; mother Ruth Musnuff Brushe and sister Donna Byrne. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Nancy Brushe; children Jaime (Jimmy) Canales, Dana (Michael) Cohn, Charles (April) Brushe, Nathan (Heather) Brushe, Sarah (Matthew) Duckett, Benjamin (Felicia) Brushe and Leah (Everett) Watkins and sixteen beloved grandchildren.A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Nathan Brushe, Owen Brushe, Benjamin Brushe, Brantley Brushe, Charles Brushe III, Chuckie Brushe, Michael Cohn, Ryan Cohn, Jimmy Canales, Jaiden Canales, Matthew Duckett and Matthew "Buddy" Duckett II.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.