|
|
Charline Hamblin McCombs
Charline Hamblin McCombs, San Antonio Civic Leader and Philanthropist, Passes Away at 91
Charline Hamblin McCombs, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Charline leaves a tremendous legacy in Texas through her leadership and charitable support of the arts, education, youth, research, and faith-based community service.
Born October 17, 1928, Charline met the love of her life, Red McCombs, in the registration line at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, and they were married three years later in 1950. Theirs was a beautiful partnership based on love, respect, and faith that never wavered in their 69 beautiful and meaningful years together.
Charline's bright smile, sparkling eyes, and warm hugs will be lovingly remembered by her husband and their three daughters, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. This gracious lady had a way of making every single person in a crowded room feel welcome, special, and appreciated.
Charline and Red are known throughout San Antonio and the state of Texas for their generous hearts and enriching philanthropy. Charline will be forever remembered for her personal style of gracious warmth, caring, and giving.
The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is one of the state's premier performing arts facilities, named in her honor after a major gift to support the restoration of the Majestic and Empire Theatres. She loved the performing arts, and in particular loved supporting the Las Casas Foundation and its student scholarships.
The University of Texas softball stadium is named Red and Charline McCombs Field in honor of her gift, the single largest donation to women's athletics at the time. She is also the namesake of KLRN's Charline McCombs Media Center, Southwestern University's Charline Hamblin McCombs Residential Center and the Red and Charline McCombs Campus Center, and MD Anderson's Red and Charline McCombs Institute for the Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer. Through the McCombs Foundation, Charline donated over $135 million to San Antonio and Texas organizations.
Charline's outreach was not limited to education and the arts, as sports and her beloved teams and players were an important part of her life. She developed personal relationships with individual players and their families that lasted well beyond her time owning those sports teams, from the San Antonio Spurs to the Denver Nuggets to the Minnesota Vikings.
Charline is survived by her loving husband Red McCombs; their daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields (John H.), and Connie McNab (Sandy); their grandchildren Carson Rubey IV (Cristina), Chloe Shands (Matt), Anna Turner (Chris), Joe Shields (Andrea), Charles McNab, Sita McNab, Ian McNab (Alicia), Easton McNab (Claire); and their great-grandchildren Carson Rubey V, Townsend Shands, Christopher Turner, Zachary Turner, Stella McNab, Wylie McNab, and Ewan McNab.
The memorial service for Charline will be held at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 17th, at 1pm. Pallbearers will be Carson Rubey IV, Charles McNab, Ian McNab, Joe Shields, and Easton McNab.
In lieu of flowers, Charline's family requests donations in her memory to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, 811 N Coker Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216, the McNay Art Museum, 6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, or the Las Casas Foundation, 222 E Houston St, #640, San Antonio, TX 78205.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with PORTER LORING, 1101 MCCULLOUGH, 210-227-8221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019