Charlotte Jean Woodlee
Corpus Christi - Charlotte Jean Woodlee, 91, went to heaven to join her family members on March 14, 2019, after a long illness.
Jean was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 22, 1927 to Frank and Lula Miller. In 1952, she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas with her husband, Quentin Woodlee. Jean was the oldest of 13 children. Her love for her large family, and dedication to them, defined her life and filled her days.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Geyer Seevers (Jerry Campbell), and Daughter-in Law Janis Kay Geyer, both of Corpus Christi, TX, and a son, Mike Woodlee (Kathy) of Sequin, TX.
She is also survived by two brothers, Robert Miller (Charlene) and Raymond Miller (Barbara); five sisters, Norma Karpman (Larry), Margie Carwell (Cliff, deceased), Sandra Howard, Linda Chaddock (John) and Darlene Foster (Richard). She had many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her husband of 62 years, Quentin, her oldest son, Danny Geyer, her youngest daughter, Sherry Woodlee Swanson, her Granddaughter Connie Seevers Wymer, 3 Brothers, Russell Miller, Ronnie Miller, Richard Miller; and 2 sisters, Becky Sosa and Betty Miller.
For more than 5 years, Jean was cared for, at home, by her loving, dedicated daughter Barbara, Sandra Howard, Nurses on Wheels and hired help. Because she was at home, she had almost constant attention. She passed 5 years after her son Danny, on the same day.
A memorial service will be held at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery on April 12, 2019 at 1 PM. She will be interred there with her husband. An informal gathering will follow.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that you raise our beloved in your prayers and thoughts. She was loved by many and will be missed a great deal.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019